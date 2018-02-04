Temple places second at quad meet in Pittsburgh

Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett and freshman all-around Tori Edwards recorded career-bests as Temple finished second at a quad meet at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Owls’ team score of 193.875 fell just behind North Carolina State University’s score of 194.600. The Wolfpack, who picked up two conference wins in the meet, are ranked No. 25 in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association poll.

Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett and freshman all-around Tori Edwards recorded career-bests on the floor exercise and uneven bars.

Everett scored a 9.875 on the floor and split the individual title with Pittsburgh freshman all-around Haley Brechwald and North Carolina State junior Chelsea Knight.

Edwards, meanwhile, finished as Temple’s second-leading scorer on the floor. She posted a 9.8, the fourth-best score in the event.

Freshman Monica Servidio competed in the all-around for the first time since she arrived at Temple. She was the Owls’ second-best scorer on the balance beam with a 9.7 and posted a 38.625 in the all-around.

All in all, Temple competed in 27 routines – all of which were executed with no falls.

Temple’s next competition will be a quad meet at Penn on Sunday at 1 p.m. The University of Bridgeport and Ursinus College will also participate in the event.

The Owls have seven meets remaining before the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship on March 23.