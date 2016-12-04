Temple to play ACC school in Military Bowl

The Owls will play in the Military Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the first time in program history the team will play in back-to-back bowl games.

Temple will play against Atlantic Coast Conference representative Wake Forest University (6-6, 3-5 ACC). The Demon Deacons come into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Temple lost last year’s conference championship game against Houston and ended the season with a loss to the University of Toledo in the Marmot Boca Raton Bowl.

Temple clinched the American Athletic Conference title and back-to-back 10-win seasons with its 34-10 win against then No. 19 Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Temple is on a seven-game winning streak, including Saturday’s win, which clinched the team’s first conference title since 1967.

Coach Matt Rhule said the Owls should be ranked in the Top 25 after the game. He got his wish. Temple is the No. 23 team in the Associated Press rankings and rose eight spots to No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It was the largest rise of any team. The Owls are also ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff.

“This is something for Temple’s legacy,” senior offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said after the game. “This will always live on and this will always grow and every time I walk in back in that facility and see that trophy and see our picture, I know that we built something from nothing to something great.”

