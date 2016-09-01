Temple remains Big 12 candidate

The university is one of eight schools in the American Athletic Conference that is still a candidate for the major conference.

Temple is one of the 12 schools remaining as a candidate for Big 12 Conference expansion, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy and Jake Trotter reported Wednesday night.

Each school will have in-person interviews with Big 12 officials next week in Dallas, according to the report. The Big 12 has a board of directors meeting on Oct. 17. McMurphy reports the conference will make a decision on expansion before then.

Seven other schools from The American remain on the list: Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Houston, South Florida, Southern Methodist and Tulane. Air Force, Brigham Young University, Colorado State and Rice are the other schools that will have a chance to state their cases for joining the conference.

Arkansas State University, Boise State University, East Carolina, University of New Mexico, Northern Illinois University, San Diego State University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas are no longer being considered, according to McMurphy’s report. The status of conference foe Memphis was not confirmed.

It is more likely that the Big 12 remains at 10 schools or expands to 12, rather than to 14, according to ESPN.

