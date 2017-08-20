Temple unable able to hold off La Salle in home opener

The Owls haven’t won at Temple Sports Complex in almost a year.

It took some late-game heroics on Friday for the Owls to win their season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson University.

But Temple couldn’t replicate this success on Sunday in its home opener against La Salle at the Temple Sports Complex, where the Owls lost 2-0. The team hasn’t won at home since they beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 2-0 on Sept. 18, 2016.

Sunday’s game remained tied until a pair of Explorers forwards booted goals in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Explorers senior forward Kristin Haugstad broke the near 83-minute scoreless tie, beating junior goalie Jordan Nash with a breakaway goal at the 82-minute, 57-second mark. Redshirt-junior forward Madison Bower put a cap on the game for the Explorers with a goal at the 89:38 mark.

The Owls have allowed goals in the final 30 seconds of regulation in their first two games.

La Salle outshot the Owls 9-7 during the game. Freshman midfielder Julia Dolan, who scored the game-winning goal against Fairleigh Dickinson, had one shot in the contest. Senior midfielder Elana Falcone also attempted one shot.

For the second consecutive game, coach Seamus O’Connor utilized more than 18 players.

Temple will play next at St. Joseph’s near the end of this week. The Hawks are coming off a 3-2 win against Bucknell University.

The Owls will challenge the Hawks on Sweeney Field on Friday at 5 p.m.