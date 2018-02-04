Sports

Tennis | Women's Tennis

Temple women’s tennis loses third straight match

Three out of Temple’s four singles matches were lost in straight sets in its 5-1 loss to George Washington University on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

by

Monet Stuckey-Willis hits a serve during Temple’s 4-3 win against Connecticut at the Hamlin Tennis Center at Penn on Feb. 18, 2017, during her junior season. | YUAN GONG / FILE PHOTO

Temple (1-3) extended its losing streak to three games and fell 5-1 to George Washington University on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Sophomore Kristina Titova was only Owl to win a singles set. She beat sophomore Melis Bayraktaroglu in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Titova also won a doubles match with senior Yana Khon. The pair defeated Bayraktaroglu and junior Maria Siopacha 7-6.

Three out of George Washington’s four singles wins came in straight sets.

Senior Monet Stuckey-Willis was the only Temple player to not lose her singles match in straight sets. She lost to senior Maire-Louise Decamps 6-3, 6-2, 11-9.

Temple will face the University of Richmond on Friday in Virginia.

Tom Ignudo

can be reached at thomas.ignudo@temple.edu
Or you can follow Tom on Twitter @TomIgnudo
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Latest posts by Tom Ignudo (see all)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    * Copy This Password *

    * Type Or Paste Password Here *

    868,302 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>