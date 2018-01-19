Temple women’s tennis sweeps Morgan State

The Owls won, 7-0, and didn’t lose a set during singles play on Friday morning at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

Temple scrimmaged Penn on Monday for one final tune up before Friday’s season-opening match against Morgan State University.

The Owls beat the Bears, 7-0, and only lost one doubles match. None of the Owls lost more than four games in a set during singles play.

The pairing of senior Monet Stuckey-Willis and junior Alice Patch claimed the first win of the day with a 7-5 win against the Bears’ top-flight team of senior Kayla Price and freshman Peggy Rooke.

Sophomore Kristina Titova and senior Yana Khon lost their second-flight matchup against senior Danielle Thompson and freshman Asmara Faluke, 4-6. Senior Alina Abdurakhimova and sophomore Cecilia Castelli clinched the Owls’ double point in the third flight after Bears sophomore Dana Santiago and freshman Oriane Yehouenou retired.

The Owls won every set of singles play. Stuckey-Willis, Patch, Abdurakhimova and Castelli all won matches in straight sets to claim their second wins of the day.

“We’re really looking for a strong season from Monet, and she really played well today,” coach Steve Mauro said. “Alina also played really well today along with our transfer player Alice Patch, who also played really well [and] improved every single day since she has got here.”

Temple’s next match is on Jan. 27 on the road against Princeton University.