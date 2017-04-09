Sports

Crew

Three boats compete over weekend

The third Varsity 8 boat and Freshman 8 boat competed on the Schuylkill, while the Lightweight 8 competed in New Jersey.

by

Temple had its first race in two weeks on Saturday after last week’s competition against Georgetown University was cancelled due to heavy rains that elevated the water level of the Schuylkill.

With the Schuylkill in good condition for racing, the third Varsity 8 and Freshman 8 boats competed against Navy and Drexel University.

Temple’s third Varsity 8 boat placed fourth behind Drexel University and two Navy boats. The freshmen finished third behind Drexel and Navy.

“I think today the freshmen in the 3V rowed over their heads,” Perkins said. “And they came up short don’t get me wrong … But those guys got better today.”

Also on Saturday, Temple’s Lightweight 8 raced at the Knecht Cup in New Jersey against Mercyhurst College, Bucknell University, the University of North Carolina, Rutgers University and Trinity College. Temple won the petite final of the Knecht Cup, beating eight boats from across the country.

The Owls’ next race is Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta on Friday and Saturday in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

