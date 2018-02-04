Two Owls earn top-three finishes at Villanova Invitational

Freshman jumper Aisha Brown won the individual high jump at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Coach Elvis Forde watches practice during the 2014-15 season, his first at Temple. | JENNY KERRIGAN / FILE PHOTO

Two athletes earned top-three finishes at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Freshman jumper Aisha Brown won the individual high jump out of three jumpers from Lehigh University and one from Long Island University-Brooklyn. The jump of 1.7 meters is a personal best for the freshman.

Junior multis competitor Crystal Jones placed second in the long jump with a leap of 5.54 meters.

“We still want to raise ourselves to that level where we feel like we’re competitive in the conference, so that’s always the goal,” coach Elvis Forde said. “Keep fighting to be that good, and we can’t relax and be happy with what we’ve achieved at this point in time.”

Distance runners didn’t compete in the meet because Forde wanted to give them a break, he said. Most runners who competed improved upon their marks from earlier in the season, he added.

Sophomore sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson tied for seventh in 60 final with a time of 7.79 seconds. She also finished in ninth place out of 37 contestants in the 200 final with a time of 25.27 seconds.

Freshman sprinter Mallorie Smith competed in the 400 and ran the race in 58.37 seconds, which was good for seventh place out of 22 runners. In the 60 hurdles, freshman Sydney Williams placed sixth out of eight competitors with a time of 8.87 seconds.

Jackson, redshirt-freshman multis competitor Keion Greenhow, freshman distance runner McKenzie Gelvin and sophomore sprinter Madison Beecher competed in the 4-x-400 relay. The group finished in fifth place with a time of four minutes, 5.82 seconds.

With the American Athletic Conference meet just three weeks away, Forde wants to see his team continue to improve.

“When you’re striving to win, every day must be a day that you come to work and bring your tools with you and go do whatever you need to do to get better and try to become a champion,” Forde said. “That’s what we’re after.”