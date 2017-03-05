Wiczkowski sets program bars record in win against Cornell University

Sophomore all-around and co-captain Breahna Wiczkowski’s 9.925 on bars helped Temple beat Cornell University 193.4-191.375 on Saturday in Ithaca, New York.

The Owls’ team score of 193.4 edged Cornell University’s by 2.025 points on Saturday in Ithaca, New York. The meet was Temple’s third in an eight-day span.

Freshman Daisy Todd posted the meet’s highest all-around performance with a cumulative score of 38.575. Her first career first-place finish helped Temple beat the defending Eastern College Athletic Conference champion.

Temple began on bars and scored a 48.475 on the event. Fifth-year senior all-around Reagan Oliveri and junior all-around Alexa Phillip achieved team-high scores of 9.725, and junior all-around Kerry Arone scored a 9.7. Freshman all-around Yasmin Eubanks’ 9.675 and Todd’s 9.650 rounded out the scores for the Owls.

Junior all-around Sahara Gipson and sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub led the Owls on vault, the team’s second event, with identical scores of 9.7. Todd and freshman all-around Jaylene Everett marked scores of 9.625 and 9.6, respectively. Senior co-captain Briana Odom’s 9.275 was the final score that counted in the event. The team totaled a 47.9, its lowest score on Saturday.

Temple then advanced to the floor, where it posted a 48.7, its highest score of the afternoon. Every gymnast scored at least a 9.7, except Todd, who earned a 9.6. Odom scored a 9.8, Everett and Oliveri scored 9.75s and Gipson and Phillip each earned 9.7s to bring the team’s cumulative score to 145.075 through three rotations.

Temple finished the event on beam, where sophomore co-captain Breahna Wiczkowski shattered set a career and program record with a score of 9.925. Gipson also surpassed her career record with a 9.8. Todd and Phillip both recorded 9.7s, while Oliveri’s 9.2 rounded out the counting scores.

The Owls continue their season on Friday against the College of William & Mary before closing out the regular season at home on March 12.

