Women’s soccer loses shutout streak in loss to Central Connecticut State

A second-half goal by Central Connecticut State University junior forward Danielle Pearse broke Temple’s 358-minute shutout streak and led the Blue Devils to a 1-0 home win on Saturday.

Redshirt-senior forward Kayla Cunningham (right), attempts a shot in Temple's 8-0 win against Delaware State University on Sept. 17. She led Temple with four shots in its loss to Central Connecticut State University on Saturday. | HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The game’s lone goal came in the 59th minute when Blue Devils junior forward Danielle Pearse scored on a three-on-two breakaway.

Pearse’s goal ended Temple’s 358-minute streak of holding opposing teams scoreless, the team’s longest scoreless streak since the beginning of the 2014 season when the Owls didn’t allow a goal until their fifth game of the season.

Before Saturday, Temple hadn’t allowed a goal in three games since senior midfielder and forward Ellie Smith scored in the 10th minute for Rider University on Aug. 31.

Temple falls to 4-4-1 and opens conference play on Thursday at the Temple Sports Complex against East Carolina. Sophomore goalie Morgan Basileo conceded just her second goal in her fifth career start.

Both teams played their first games following six-day breaks after last playing on Sept. 17. The Blue Devils came off a 2-1 road loss at Brown University, while the Owls returned to the field for the first time following an 8-0 victory against Delaware State University.

Junior forward Kerri McGinley had an opportunity to tie the game in the 79th minute, but her shot was deflected wide.

Despite the 1-0 defeat, the Owls led in both corner kicks and attempted shots on Saturday — Temple outshot the Blue Devils 13-9 and led in corners 7-2.

Central Connecticut State junior goalkeeper Ashley Cavanaugh stopped five shots. She made her 15th career start and has a career 0.88 goals against average in her career.

Thursday’s game against East Carolina will start a nine-game American Athletic Conference stretch for the Owls that will last 30 days. The Owls finished 0-9 in conference play last season, scoring just four goals and surrendering 16.

The Pirates stand at 5-3-2 after their 2-1 home loss against South Florida on Thursday night in their conference opener.