2022 General Election Philadelphia Ballot Measures

Each question that will be on the ballot in November is broken down below.

The Philadelphia ballot for the 2022 general election will give voters the chance to vote on two policies surrounding the creation of an aviation department and technical school graduate opportunities. They are “yes” or “no” questions that will become amendments to the city charter.

The city charter is Philadelphia’s equivalent to a constitution. It defines the structure and powers of the city while also allowing citizens to vote on various possible amendments to it.

Because these laws would change the charter, the City has to put these questions on the ballot, said Michael Sances, a political science professor.

“And typically, to amend those types of governing documents you need some type of voter approval,” Sances said.

When participating in a democracy, it’s a chance to have a real impact on how the city is run, Sances said.

Here are the questions that will be on the ballot.

Question #1

Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for a preference in civil service examinations for qualified graduates of Career Technical Education programs in the School District of Philadelphia?

This question asks voters to decide whether or not graduates of technical schools should be given preference during their application process.

Most people aiming to work in civil service are required to take an examination during their application process. Test takers get automatic points if they are veterans or children and grandchildren of Philadelphia emergency responders who died during service.

There’s a shortage of workers because of the “Great Resignation,” so people are needed to fill these positions, Sances said.

The Great Resignation is the recent trend of people quitting their jobs, CNBC reported. This movement began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but remains ongoing.

Votes have a direct impact on how the city will operate, which is going to have a real effect on people’s lives in terms of whether they can get employment, Sances added.

Voting “yes” would mean giving tech school graduates a better chance at gaining employment in the civil service sector.

Question #2

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Department of Aviation and to transfer certain functions related to operations of City airports from the other City agencies to the Department of Aviation?

This question asks voters to determine whether there should be a new Department of Aviation that will handle airport-operated functions, including decision-making, project efficiency and giving the department a notable seat during budget hearings. This is different to the current system where the airport reports to the Division of Aviation within the city’s Department of Commerce.

Voting “yes” to this question would mean creating a new Department of Aviation, and allow it to have more control over its operations.