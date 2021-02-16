Shop North Central

Here are six small businesses to support around Temple University’s Main Campus.

Nail Image

Nail Image, a salon located in Sullivan Progress Plaza which offers nail, eyebrow and waxing treatments on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Broad and Oxford streets

Lynn Nguyen, owner

Located in Sullivan Progress Plaza, Nail Image opened on Halloween 2017 and provides all nail services including nail art, manicure and pedicure treatments and eyebrow waxing.

Flower and Balloon Boutique

Flower & Balloon Boutique is located on Girard Avenue near Carlisle Street. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Girard Avenue near Carlisle Street

Ray and Cecilia Borres, owners

Opened in December 1986, Flower & Balloon Bouquet offers flower arrangements and bouquets for special occasions, like Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and birthdays.

BBMi (Braided by Mi)

Miarei Harris, owner of BraidsByMi, braids her client’s hair, Kayla Gay, at 15th Street and Rockland on Feb. 11. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Gratz Street

Miarei Harris, owner

Harris, 25, started braiding hair when she was 15 years old. She now travels to clients’ homes to do braids, twists, locs and other styles.

D&J Hardware

D&J Hardware is located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Sydenham Street. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Sydenham Street

Jason Kim, owner

D&J Hardware opened in 1992. The store provides the North Central community with building materials and repair projects like plumbing and electrical repairs.

Mecca Unisex Salon

Mecca Unisex Salon is located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street

Henry Collins, owner

Mecca Unisex Salon opened shop in 1994. Ever since, it has provided haircuts and styling for men, women and children, including rapper Lil Uzi Vert and City Council President Darrell Clarke.



Smokes n’ Things

Smokes n’ Things is located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Bouvier Street. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Bouvier Street

Elliott Broaster, owner

Just two years old, Smokes n’ Things sells smoking accessories at the store, like ashtrays and various vape products.