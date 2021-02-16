Shop North Central

Nail Image
Broad and Oxford streets
Lynn Nguyen, owner
Located in Sullivan Progress Plaza, Nail Image opened on Halloween 2017 and provides all nail services including nail art, manicure and pedicure treatments and eyebrow waxing.
Flower and Balloon Boutique
Girard Avenue near Carlisle Street
Ray and Cecilia Borres, owners
Opened in December 1986, Flower & Balloon Bouquet offers flower arrangements and bouquets for special occasions, like Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and birthdays.
BBMi (Braided by Mi)
Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Gratz Street
Miarei Harris, owner
Harris, 25, started braiding hair when she was 15 years old. She now travels to clients’ homes to do braids, twists, locs and other styles.
D&J Hardware
Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Sydenham Street
Jason Kim, owner
D&J Hardware opened in 1992. The store provides the North Central community with building materials and repair projects like plumbing and electrical repairs.
Mecca Unisex Salon
Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street
Henry Collins, owner
Mecca Unisex Salon opened shop in 1994. Ever since, it has provided haircuts and styling for men, women and children, including rapper Lil Uzi Vert and City Council President Darrell Clarke.
Smokes n’ Things
Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Bouvier Street
Elliott Broaster, owner
Just two years old, Smokes n’ Things sells smoking accessories at the store, like ashtrays and various vape products.
