A night of wonder and joy on 13th Street

The 1600 block of South 13th Street was filled with lights and activities on Saturday night as children and adults alike gathered for the opening night of The Miracle on South 13th Street, a month-long display of festive decorations.

There were plenty of spots for pictures such as this decorated jeep where elves and reindeer were in front of taking photos with attendees. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Children had their faces painted and rode around the block on a miniature train. They got to meet Santa and other Christmas mascots like the Grinch and Abominable Snowman. Members of the East Passyunk neighborhood and their friends organized the annual Miracle on 13th Street event. People came with their families and pets, one even lugging along a cat in a stroller.

Each house is intricately decorated with a unique array of Christmas lights and decorations. They served hot chocolate, candy canes and other holiday snacks for the attendees. People danced to festive music, which could be heard throughout the block.

Every house on the 1600 block of 13th street was intricately decorated with colorful lights. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former resident and event DJ Desiree Caldwell helped organize the event with her grandmother, who still lives on the block. She recalled what it was like when it first started.

The block party had Christmas candy and hot chocolate for all who attended. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“It was just a street party, and everybody used to make food and bring food out, and it was just a neighborhood thing, and then every year it got bigger and bigger and bigger, and now it’s a national holiday,” Caldwell said.

The block party was a great place for people of all ages including little kids. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

One group of attendees came all the way from New York City for the event and waited eagerly to see the Grinch.

“It’s cool to see a neighborhood come together for something like this,” said Kamri Alexander, one of the visiting attendees.

One of the many activities was a miniature train for children and their parents to ride around the block. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Sam Linguist, another New Yorker, attends the party every year because his brother lives on the block. He loves to sit inside in the warmth of his brother’s house with hot chocolate and watch the festivities.

The people on the block used to just decorate their houses with lights for the holidays. But now the decorations have become more elaborate. Many of the houses have unique decorations like one house with a fake person hanging out the window in reference to the Christmas movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Another resident set up a bubble machine for kids to enjoy.

There were plenty of winter mascots such as the abominable snowman. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The block party that once only brought neighbors together has now expanded into an iconic festive Philadelphia event, for children to sit on Santa’s lap and residents to come together to spread Christmas cheer.

Alex Du, the event’s main organizer, grew up on the street and moved back to the area with his family a few years ago.

“I’m just glad that it’s grown every year,” Du said. “You know we can bring some Christmas spirit to the city.”