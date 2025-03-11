Apparent “shots” on 12th street fired from toy gun

The shots, which caused a large number of people to disperse, are believed to be from a starter pistol, the Department of Public Safety said after reviewing footage.

No one was injured after a suspected toy gun was fired near the Tuttleman Parking Lot at 12th Street near Montgomery Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety told The Temple News.

The sound of the supposed gunshot caused a large number of people to suddenly disperse from the area.

The Department of Public Safety released a TUAlert at 6:40 p.m. following the incident, which occurred around 6:27 p.m.

DPS notified students that the area was clear in a second TUAlert at 7:12 p.m.

“Preliminary findings and video footage reviewed show a group of juveniles in the area and that one juvenile utilized a toy cap gun or starter pistol,” the spokesperson wrote. “These devices do not have a bullet or projectile and are used for noise.”

The investigation is ongoing and the Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation, with TUPD’s assistance, according to DPS.