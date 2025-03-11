Apparent “shots” on 12th street fired from toy gun

No one was injured after a suspected toy gun was fired near the Tuttleman Parking Lot at 12th Street near Montgomery Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety told The Temple News.
The sound of the supposed gunshot caused a large number of people to suddenly disperse from the area.
The Department of Public Safety released a TUAlert at 6:40 p.m. following the incident, which occurred around 6:27 p.m.
DPS notified students that the area was clear in a second TUAlert at 7:12 p.m.
“Preliminary findings and video footage reviewed show a group of juveniles in the area and that one juvenile utilized a toy cap gun or starter pistol,” the spokesperson wrote. “These devices do not have a bullet or projectile and are used for noise.”
The investigation is ongoing and the Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation, with TUPD’s assistance, according to DPS.
Be the first to comment