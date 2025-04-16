April 16: Cherry and White game

Temple Football hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, showing fans what may be in store when the season kicks off. The sports editors talk about how the defense dominated the game. The basketball transfer portal is coming to a close and Temple has lost even more players. The sports editors talk about Quante Berry’s transfer to Memphis and Zion Stanford’s commitment to Villanova. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, and Sienna Conaghan.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Be the first to comment