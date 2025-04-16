April 16: Cherry and White game

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple Football hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, showing fans what may be in store when the season kicks off. The sports editors talk about how the defense dominated the game. The basketball transfer portal is coming to a close and Temple has lost even more players. The sports editors talk about Quante Berry’s transfer to Memphis and Zion Stanford’s commitment to Villanova. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, and Sienna Conaghan.