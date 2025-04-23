April 23: 2024-25 Season Finale

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

It is the final episode of The Playbook of the year, and freelancer Austin Boynes joins the sports editors in a trivia game! Dillon Battie commits to Wichita State to become the 3rd men’s basketball player to transfer out of Temple. As the Portal closes, the sports editors talk about what the future of Temple basketball looks like. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Austin Boynes.