April 23: 2024-25 Season Finale

It is the final episode of The Playbook of the year, and freelancer Austin Boynes joins the sports editors in a trivia game! Dillon Battie commits to Wichita State to become the 3rd men’s basketball player to transfer out of Temple. As the Portal closes, the sports editors talk about what the future of Temple basketball looks like. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Austin Boynes.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
