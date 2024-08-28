August 28: 2024 Football Preview

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

The football season is upon and the Owls having a challenging first game on the road against No. 16 Oklahoma. With Coach Stan Drayton electing to announce who will be the starting quarterback on game day fans are left feeling like this is a sign of weakness for the Owls. Sports editors Ryan Mack and Colin Schofield go into depth about the upcoming football season and the challenges the owls will face.

Since being sworn in, Student Body President Ray Epstein, Vice President Kiyah Hamilton have gotten right to work on the plans they have for the university. From better communication with students, help with student orgs, and easier access to resources Assistant news editor Nurbanu Sahin talks about the new temple student government administration and their plans for the year.