Barbon thrives amidst changes to Temple Football

Temple redshirt-junior wide receiver Jose Barbon has found a way to improve each year while playing under three different coaching staffs.

When Jose Barbon realized redshirt-sophomore quarterback D’Wan Mathis was being replaced by true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, in the second quarter of Temple’s game against Lafayette College on Sept. 10, he showed no signs of emotion, and strictly focused on securing a win.

Barbon, a redshirt-junior wide receiver, has worked with 18 quarterbacks during his four-year tenure as a Temple receiver. He has competed under three head coaches, three different offensive coordinators and alongside 37 different wide receivers.



However, the steady wide receiver has been more dynamic each year, becoming the team’s leading pass-catcher in 2021 and already amassing 183 yards on 16 catches so far.

“With every new coach I put my head down and work,” Barbon said. “It’s always the same thing.”

Barbon builds a rapport with each quarterback knowing when gameday rolls around, circumstances can change, like in the Lafayette game, forcing him to be prepared for every scenario. When Mathis was replaced by Warner, Barbon didn’t skip a beat, performing at the same level with both quarterbacks under center.



When playing against Lafayette, Barbon brought in eight catches for 118 yards. Whether it was Mathis or Warner under center, Barbon knew his role was the same: provide a middle-to-deep threat for his quarterback.

Early in the first quarter, Barbon set up redshirt-sophomore running back Darvon Hubbard’s initial touchdown by bringing in a 29-yard grab from Mathis. In the third quarter he was able to pull in three consecutive passes from Warner for 34 yards.

“He’s a student of the game,” said Jafar Williams, the passing game coordinator and wide receivers’ coach. “It’s his attention to detail in the classroom. He’s really intentional about making sure he knows not just his assignments but every position.”



The constant change around Barbon has been the story of his Temple career, but he’s been able to thrive no matter the circumstance by leading a consistent lifestyle, built around making adequate time for his classes and football. Barbon watches film daily and has seen how those habits have helped him develop during the past four years, Barbon said.

Barbon may have learned different schemes from the various coaching staffs he has worked with, but watching former Temple veteran receivers like Branden Mack in 2019 and Jadan Blue in 2020 allowed him to become the studious player he is today.

Barbon joined the program in 2018 and soaked up as much knowledge as he could under former head coach Geoff Collins. The receiver was used periodically as a deep-threat in big-play situations in 2018 and 2019, but he was not a regular in the lineup and redshirted his freshman season.

When former head coach Rod Carey replaced Collins in 2019, Barbon saw more routes below the safeties but was still unable to find the rhythm that professional coaches seek due to his lower position on the depth chart.

Barbon is now in his fourth season as a Temple Owl. He has been a part of a bowl team that went 8-5 in 2019, as well as 2020 and 2021 teams that combined for four wins.

Under current head coach Stan Drayton, he is now a leader in the locker room and a target for offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf to rely on.

“In the past I had to follow guys,” Barbon said. “Now it’s my turn to lead everybody else.”

Players look to him as one of the veterans in the locker room alongside redshirt-senior receiver Adonicas Sanders, as their preparation off the field has earned them the respect of their teammates.

Sanders and Barbon have two very different personalities, with Barbon as more of a quiet leader while Sanders can be more extroverted, but both can provide an example for players like redshirt-freshman receivers Ian Stewart and Malik Cooper waiting in the wings.

“Jose is really smart,” Langsdorf said on March 31. “He’ll help guys get lined up. He’s a guy that you can move around and trust that he knows what he’s doing.”

And while Barbon may not be a single digit player, he is one of the most important pieces for a Temple team starting off 2-2 on the year.

No matter the system or quarterback, the steady receiver is ready to help this team reach a bowl game at all costs.