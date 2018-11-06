Tipping off a turnaround: 2018-19 Basketball Preview

Get up to speed with this season’s women’s and men’s basketball teams.

06 November 2018 Basketball, Basketball Preview, Featured

Piece of city’s basketball ‘fabric’ enters last year

Coach Fran Dunphy will begin his last season on Tuesday against La Salle.

Senior center Ernest Aflakpui practices at Pearson Hall on Oct. 26. He is a senior captain this season. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Owls to lean on experience in quest for NCAA berth

The team feels they are ready to take on a playoff berth for coach Fran Dunphy’s final season.

Sophomore forward Breanna Perry practices at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 25. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Young team finds its voice with high-scoring players

Two sophomores will captain Owls, who finished second to last in The American last season.

Junior guard Quentin Jackson Jr. (left) and sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis high-five during practice on Oct. 29 at Pearson Hall. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Junior transfer: ‘I knew this was a good place for me’

Quentin Jackson, who transferred from Tallahassee Community College, gives the Owls guard depth.

Sophomore guard Desiree Oliver at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 25. Oliver believes her injury last year has improved her game mentally. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Key guards stronger after injury-plauged season

The Owls lost their two starting point guards early last season. Both have returned and are looking to make an impact.

EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

McKie: ‘I still have a lot to learn’

Aaron McKie is learning from coach Fran Dunphy in his final season, before he transitions into the head-coach role.

Sophomore forward Mia Davis dribbles the ball at Pearson Hall on Oct. 25. She is one of two sophomores who will lead the team as captains, alongside graduate student Alliya Butts. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

‘Stick to the game plan’

Sophomore Mia Davis is Temple’s leading returning scorer and one of the team’s three captains.

