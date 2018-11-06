Tipping off a turnaround: 2018-19 Basketball Preview

Piece of city’s basketball ‘fabric’ enters last year
Coach Fran Dunphy will begin his last season on Tuesday against La Salle.
Owls to lean on experience in quest for NCAA berth
The team feels they are ready to take on a playoff berth for coach Fran Dunphy’s final season.
Young team finds its voice with high-scoring players
Two sophomores will captain Owls, who finished second to last in The American last season.
Junior transfer: ‘I knew this was a good place for me’
Quentin Jackson, who transferred from Tallahassee Community College, gives the Owls guard depth.
Key guards stronger after injury-plauged season
The Owls lost their two starting point guards early last season. Both have returned and are looking to make an impact.
McKie: ‘I still have a lot to learn’
Aaron McKie is learning from coach Fran Dunphy in his final season, before he transitions into the head-coach role.
‘Stick to the game plan’
Sophomore Mia Davis is Temple’s leading returning scorer and one of the team’s three captains.
