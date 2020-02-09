Beasley School of Law inaugurates the Center for Tax Law and Public Policy

Temple announced the creation of a new Center for Tax Law and Public Policy with the aim of consolidating the university’s various tax programs and tax-related resources on Jan. 22.

“It allows us to have a website which provides a convenient portal for all the tax-related things we do,” said Alice Abreu, a professor at the Beasley School of Law who proposed the center in the summer of 2018 and now directs it center after the Provost’s office gave it a final approval in Spring 2019. “The impetus for a center was to provide a home for and greater access to these things.”

Nearly a third of Temple students choose taxation as their 1L elective and nearly a quarter enroll in more than one tax class before graduation, according to Beasley’s website.

“Temple law school has an exceptionally strong tax program,” Abreu said. “We have a student body unusual in the number of students who take tax, not only because they can take it in their first year, but also because we have a dynamic and strong tax faculty.”

The new program unites the first-year 1L course, graduate student work and Temple-backed initiatives such as student events where they met top IRS officials as well as department-sponsored community tax aid programs, like the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA), Abreu said.

“Two weeks ago we did a program called VITA to train people to help low-income people with their taxes,” said Andrew Weiner, director of Temple’s Graduate Tax Program. “Between now and the end of tax season, people can come in because we’re a VITA center.”

Abreu has held training sessions for this program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the past few years. However, this was the first year the sessions were held under the auspices of the center, she said.

“We had close to 80 students,” Abreu said

The center will aim to “coordinate with the wider community” of both residents and tax law experts, Weiner said.

“We just got approval for holding a conference on international tax and Professor Weiner will take the lead role,” Abreu said.

The Center for Tax Law and Public Policy will hold the international tax conference either later this year or in the spring of 2021, Abreu said.

Last week, two Temple students studying for advanced degrees at Temple’s Graduate Tax Program, Jennifer Breton and Joshua Runyan, won the national American Bar Association Law Student Tax Challenge.

Runyan and Breton were invited to present their analysis of a tax case, Runyan said.

“Teams throughout the country make written submissions, then they complete the finals and get to the top 4, where they present an oral defense over a half-an-hour,” Weiner said.

Temple professors involved with the new center and local tax specialists helped prepare Runyan and Breton for their final presentation at the conference, Abreu said.

“It was humbling to present before some of the best-regarded tax practitioners in the country. That was difficult, but certainly in my wheelhouse,” Runyan said. “We submitted them to the competition and found out in mid-to-late December that we were finalists.”

Breton and Runyan had worked on this certain tax case in class but presenting before a national competition panel was more of a challenge, she said.

“It was intimidating to make these arguments in front of those people but we were able to do it well and we worked well together,” said Breton, who will be graduating this May.

Center for Tax Law and Public Policy will hold an event on Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. in room K1E to honor the work of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her husband Martin Ginsberg in tax law to combat sex discrimination, Abreu said.

“I think that tax is always part of the public discussion,” Weiner said.

