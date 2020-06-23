Bill Cosby able to appeal conviction, PA Supreme Court says

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed today to hear arguments from Bill Cosby’s lawyers regarding his 2018 conviction of sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The court agreed to review two key aspects of the case, particularly that the judge allowed five other accusers as witnesses in the case. Although their allegations were beyond criminal statute-of-limitations, their testimony was used to “bolster” the credibility of accusations by Constand, the central accuser, the Inquirer further reported.

The court will also consider an alleged agreement Cosby made with a former district attorney where he would not face charges if he stood trial in Constand’s civil lawsuit. This agreement was never made in writing, the Inquirer reported.

Currently, Cosby is serving a three-to-10 year sentence at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery county after being convicted of sexually assaulting Constand in 2004.

