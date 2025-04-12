Bone fragments, caskets discovered at Klein, CPCA construction site

The university confirmed that human remains were found during the construction of Klein and CPCA’s building site.

Human remains and caskets were found at the construction site of the Klein College of Media and Communication and Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts’ new building at Broad Street and Polett Walk, a source told The Temple News Friday night.

The site was formerly home to the Monument Cemetery, which spanned from Broad to 17th streets to the West and Montgomery to Norris Streets to the North, and was acquired by the university in the 1950s. The cemetery housed approximately 28,000 graves, and one of its walls still stands near Broad Street, according to the university.

Temple had prepared a detailed plan for the appropriate protocol in the event of the discovery of human remains, which includes notification of the Philadelphia Coroner’s Office, medical examiner, an archeologist and law enforcement.

Crews immediately halted work at the site when the remains were discovered, and the appropriate agencies visited the site and directed next steps, according to a statement from the university.

“We followed [the university’s archeological consultant’s] guidance to ensure the remains were handled with the utmost care and respect and per the protocol, did not resume work in that area until directed by the appropriate agencies,” a university statement read.

The university broke ground on the site this spring and expects to complete construction by the Fall 2027 semester, The Temple News reported.

The Monument Cemetery was active from 1839-1956, according to the Pennsylvania Genealogical Society.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.