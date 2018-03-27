Boy Scouts explore Constitution Center

3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-10 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-9 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-8 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-7 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-6 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 3.27_features_liveinphillyscouts_burnsjocelyn-5 JOCELYN BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The National Constitution Center on Arch Street near 5th hosted Boy Scout and Cub Scout Day for all ages and levels of scouts on Saturday. The scouts participated in several activities, presentations and a self-guided museum exploration to gain their “Citizenship in the Nation” badge. Some of the programming also focused on what it would be like to be the United States president.

Bucks County Boy Scout Ethan Harding, 12, expressed his excitement about the new badge.

“I’ll get three merit patches if I complete all of today’s activities,” Harding said.

Scouts are invited to this day once a year, one Saturday in March for Boy Scouts. For Girl Scouts, there is a separate Saturday event, which was held on March 10. Troops from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were in attendance.

The scouts were eager to explore the Constitution Center and gain a new badge. Samuel Calderon, 10, said playing an American trivia game was his favorite part of the day.

For brothers Jonas and Mason McDevitt from Malvern, Pennsylvania, the day was a chance for them to think about what they would do if they were president.

“If I was president I would make it so kids wouldn’t have to do any homework and all kids would have debit cards,” said Jonas McDevitt, 10.