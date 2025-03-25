Brewing up spring with a Fishtown block party

Front Street was shut down in front of Evil Genius Beer Company for a spring celebration of craft beer, community and creativity on March 22. “Sprung! A Spring Block Party” brought together local vendors, families and beer enthusiasts for an afternoon of fun.

Front Street was shut down in front of Evil Genius Beer Company for a spring celebration of craft beer, community and creativity on Saturday March 22. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Evil Genius Beer Company, located on North Front Street near Palmer Street for eight years, has built a reputation of hosting block parties that go beyond beer tasting, partnering with vendors and food trucks to attract attendees.

Local vendors sell items to block party attendees. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“We’ve always wanted to be a place where you can kind of bring anybody and enjoy yourself and enjoy great beer in the process. And, you know, these events are great for us to really bring everybody together in one shared space,” said Ryan Keller, marketing manager at Evil Genius Beer Company.

An employee from Evil Genius Beer Company fills a cup with beer. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Local entrepreneurs have found block parties to be a significant opportunity for growth, allowing them to gain exposure to people who may not otherwise know about their stores.

Shop Later Dudes, a vintage shop, displays its items at the block party. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“Doing pop up markets helps us connect with the community,” said Lauren Fithian, owner of Shop Later Dudes, a vintage store that specializes in coats. “[It] helps us connect with local businesses, other resellers. It also just gets the shop’s name out.”

Attendees line up to try beers from Evil Genius Beer Company. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

For many vendors like Fithian, the event is more than just a sales opportunity — it’s a community bridge that narrows the gap between local businesses and a broader audience.

Staff from Evil Genius Beer Company fulfill orders from customers. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Attendees enjoyed a fun day of partying in the streets, listening to a wide variety of music, eating food and shopping. Nicole Schott, a Temple alumna and registered nurse, enjoyed spending time with her friends at the block party.

“I really enjoy all the pop up shops, was able to purchase a few things, the environment itself with the music and the nice weather,” Schott said. “Now that it’s finally spring, it’s nice to see everyone out and about and enjoy themselves and their families.”