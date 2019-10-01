Car stolen in armed robbery on Jefferson Street

The 38-year-old victim was not injured.

Two men, armed with a handgun, stole a car from a 38-year-old pizza driver on Jefferson Street between 12th and 13th streets last night, wrote Charles Leone, Temple’s director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The driver was delivering a pizza to the 1500 block of Dondrill Place when the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. The driver was not injured in the altercation.

Two men, one 5 foot 5 inches and the other 5 foot 8 inches, wearing all-black clothing and hoodies, one with a black handgun, committed the offense, Leone wrote.

No arrests have been made, he wrote.