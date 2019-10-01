Car stolen in armed robbery on Jefferson Street

The 38-year-old victim was not injured.

01 October 2019 Crime, News

Two men, armed with a handgun, stole a car from a 38-year-old pizza driver on Jefferson Street between 12th and 13th streets last night, wrote Charles Leone, Temple’s director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The driver was delivering a pizza to the 1500 block of Dondrill Place when the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. The driver was not injured in the altercation.

Two men, one 5 foot 5 inches and the other 5 foot 8 inches, wearing all-black clothing and hoodies, one with a black handgun, committed the offense, Leone wrote.

No arrests have been made, he wrote.

Gabrielle Houck

can be reached at gabrielle.houck@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Crime Coverage

22 February 2011 News

On Friday night, two groups of Temple students were robbed in separate instances near Main Campus. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, a group of three 18-year-old students, two

No Picture
News

Crime Coverage: Robbery update

25 January 2011 News

Though no suspects have been named in the armed robbery cases that warranted two TU Alerts last semester, the cases aren’t yet dormant. We’ve identified several individuals in a few of the incidents,” Campus Safety

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*