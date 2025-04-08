Cecil B. Moore remains the heart of Temple’s skateboarding scene

At the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a community of skaters gather frequently to share advice and their love for the sport.

On warm evenings when the sun dips low over North Philadelphia, Henry Flynn grabs his board and heads to Cecil B. Moore, where friends gather to skate, swap stories and cheer each other on through scraped knees and missed tricks.

“When I come to Cecil, I know that there’s a pretty good chance I’m going to see at least two or three people I know,” said Flynn, a sophomore communications major. “It’s a lot about the feeling of togetherness, just enjoying skateboarding together as one.”

Skateboarding at Temple is not a hobby, but a culture that thrives in the heart of campus. For years, the skatepark at Cecil B. Moore Plaza has been the unofficial skateboarding hub for Temple students, where seasoned skaters and newcomers come together to exchange tips and bond through a shared love for the sport.

The scene is as much about community as it is about the tricks. It’s a place where anyone, regardless of skill level, can find their rhythm on the board and connect with others who share the same passion.

Skaters of all backgrounds, skill levels and ages gather at the long-time skate spot. Sakai Kidd, a resident of the Philadelphia suburb Springfield, quickly found himself immersed in the culture after beginning to come to Cecil skatepark this year.

“I feel like the community is really strong and honestly, everybody here is willing to teach you how to skate,” Kidd said. “If you’re confused or anything, they’re always there to help.”

While Kidd has a strong circle of friends who skate at Paine’s Park near Center City, he’s drawn to Cecil B. Moore’s unique vibe. The camaraderie, along with the mix of students and Philly residents, gives Kidd a sense of belonging that makes him want to return every week. It’s not just about landing new tricks, but about being part of something bigger.

It’s a space where skaters of all backgrounds, from different parts of the city, converge to share their love of the board and motivate one another.

“I’ve had some really beautiful experiences here,” Flynn said. “We keep each other in check. We congratulate each other when we land something we’ve been working on for a while. It’s just a really great place to come and exist.”

Skaters at Cecil B. Moore often set up obstacles to challenge themselves. While the original ramps and barriers were removed by the school, the skaters did what they do best, using road barriers, metal pieces and granite steps to create their own makeshift features.

The granite steps’ texture and angle make them a popular spot. Skaters also go for big air as they launch off metal ramps and over road barriers, aiming for impressive ollies and flips that defy gravity. This DIY approach adds to the experience for skaters like Muhammad Davis, who’s not a Temple student, but comes to Cecil looking for a challenge.

“I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie,” said Davis, a resident of Brewerytown. “I just like to throw my body off of s–t. If I get hurt, I get hurt.”

Despite the risks, high-flying skaters like Davis don’t mind putting their bodies on the line for the sake of improvement, a common mindset in the skating community.

The atmosphere is anything but competitive despite the potential for falls and embarrassing moments, Kidd said. Instead, skaters cheer each other on, throwing around advice and encouragement. This mix of risk and support is what draws so many to the spot, where no one is afraid to fail and everyone is investing in helping others succeed.

“I feel like everybody has their own style, and everybody’s accepting of each other’s styles,” Kidd said. “Even if you don’t know what to do or how to do certain tricks, there’s always someone willing to teach you something.”