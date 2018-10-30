Celebrate, but remember Fox’s errors

The Fox School of Business unveiled its expansion into 1810 Liacouras Walk last week. The school will begin occupying the building after fall break to coincide with its 100-year anniversary, a university official said.

On Thursday, the school also held Foxtoberfest, which is part of its centennial celebration. The event, which took over Liacouras Walk, engaged students, faculty and alumni and featured music, free food and a beer garden.

While these events and projects are beneficial to students and faculty, it is important to remember that administrators in Fox are still being investigated by several state and federal agencies for knowingly misreporting data to U.S. News and World Report for its Online MBA program and several other graduate programs.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the United States Department of Education are investigating these matters, and more than 30 Fox MBA students are suing the school.

The school’s $49 million expansion into 1810 Liacouras Walk will offer workspace for students and faculty in the programs, whose data was misreported by staff for several years.

It is worth celebrating the achievements of students, faculty and alumni at the business school, but we should not forget that this scandal has greatly impacted the school’s reputation and the students’ experiences.