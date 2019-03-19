Chabad at Temple University hosts baking event for Purim

Chabad at Temple University hosted a hamantashen baking event on Sunday in anticipation of the Jewish holiday Purim, which begins Wednesday evening.

Purim, which commemorates the saving of Jews from persecution in a story from the biblical book of Esther, will carry into Thursday afternoon.

About two dozen members of Temple’s Jewish community visited Rabbi Baruch Kantor’s home, where Chabad at Temple is based, to design and bake hamantashen. The triangle-shaped, chocolate-and-raspberry-filled pastries are associated with the Purim holiday.

Orion Kelly, a freshman bioengineering major, said he enjoys making hamantashen and saw an opportunity to make himself some snacks. Toppings for the hamantashen included chocolate frosting and marshmallows to go with the fillings.

“Everybody likes baking, especially if they get to take them and eat them,” said Kantor, who co-directs Chabad at Temple with his wife Chanie. “It gets us into the Purim spirit, and it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”