Column: Shaw’s rebuild will work, but it will take time

New Temple Women’s Soccer head coach Chris Shaw has a vision in place, but what is holding the team back from success?

Temple Women’s Soccer is at a historic low in program history. The team was in disarray when former head coach Nick Bochette left the team last season and new head coach Chris Shaw, who was hired in January, was tasked with picking up the pieces.

Temple beat Le Moyne, a Division II program just over a year ago, on Sept. 5. But before that win, the Owls were on the losing end of 13 consecutive games dating back to the Bochette era. To make matters worse, they nearly went a full calendar year without finding the back of the net.

The defense also faced its fair share of bumps along the way. They have allowed 22 goals and a staggering 158 shots through the first three weeks of the season. Temple’s average of three goals allowed per game puts them at 327 out of 339 teams in average goals against in the NCAA.

It’s easy to believe there’s no hope for the program after looking at the stats, but there actually may be light at the end of the tunnel. Since Shaw took control, he has instilled a new mentality and technical approach to the team.

His new strategy isn’t something that will work overnight, and it takes time for the players to trust the process of Shaw’s rebuild.

UNDERSTANDING THE FORMATION

Temple has used a 4-4-2 formation this season, utilizing four defenders, four midfielders and two attackers. This style of play can be demanding on the players, but a team can reap the benefits if executed well.

Having four defenders allows for a stable backline with each player covering a section of the field — that way every athlete has a specific role and isn’t overworked.

The midfielders take on a large portion of the workload, being tasked with generating the attack with creative movement. They also have to get back and ensure the defense isn’t isolated.

Two of the midfielders line up wider on the field to create a more dynamic offense down the sideline. The other two midfielders play centrally with one handling offensive duties while the other plays defense.

The two attackers work as a duo to provide options for supporting the midfield while moving towards the goal. Having two forwards allows both players to be available to put pressure on opposing teams’ defenders and attack with more options, leading to more chances and shots on goal.

IS SHAW’S STRATEGY WORKING?

The simple answer is yes, but their success hasn’t been consistent enough in recent years to warrant confidence. Temple’s attackers finally generated pressure and took advantage when the opportunity arose in its win against La Moyne.

The Owls have been unable to transition forward fast enough on a consistent basis, and they lose possessions as a result. It also leads to the defense consistently having its back against the wall.

The drawback of the team’s 4-4-2 formation has become the defense’s downside. Temple has been susceptible to counter-attacking because midfielders are drifting too far forward. The defense regularly being in one-on-one situations has plagued the Owls. most notably against Wake Forest on Aug. 22, where they gave up three goals in a seven-minute span.

On the rare occasion the Owls do maintain possession by working the ball around the field, they’ve struggled to get shots on target in the final third, creating just 21 while opponents have thrived with 73.

WHAT “FIXES” THE TEAM?

Most of Temple’s problems can be chalked up to a lack of confidence and belief in themselves. In the Owls’ 4-0 win against Le Moyne on Sept. 5, Temple played without fear and attacked forward to string together passes which led to shots.

Temple’s defense finally looked comfortable when the offense began to click, taking stress off the unit, and more importantly off goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe.

However, the Owls have still regularly looked defeated and it’s translated on the pitch. The few times they have exuded confidence, their play follows suit, which can eventually translate to more wins.

The rebuild will take time, and fans shouldn’t expect immediate results during the early stages of a long rebuild. Temple has 16 underclassmen on its roster who will require more playing experience to develop and grow.

The remainder of the season may show mixed results, but that’s expected. The work Shaw is doing is part of a larger plan that could lead the Owls to soon end their six-year postseason drought.