Community and cue balls at an Old City pool hall

Known for its friendly atmosphere, affordable drinks and fun games, Buffalo Billiards remains a popular spot for students and Old City residents.

John Salvatore doesn’t have to think twice when asked what he loves most about working at Buffalo Billiards. It’s the people.

“I love my coworkers, we’re all friends,” said Salvatore, the sports bars’ manager for almost five years. “We hang out outside of work. No one leaves this job. It’s been relatively the same crew for as long as I’ve been here. It’s a super tight-knit group.”

That sense of community and consistency is exactly what has kept Buffalo Billiards thriving on Chestnut Street near Letitia in Old City for more than two decades. Known for its pool tables, affordable drinks and welcoming atmosphere, the bar has become a popular spot for college students, locals and regulars.

Beyond the pool tables, they offer a variety of games, including arcade classics like Buck Hunter and pinball, along with darts and shuffleboard. Whether you’re looking to challenge friends or sit down with a drink to watch the game, there’s something for everyone, adding to the bar’s appeal as a versatile hangout spot in Old City.

Though the neighborhood around it has experienced significant change through the years, Buffalo Billiards has remained a constant. It’s a place where the staff knows the names of their regulars, and patrons know they’ll be greeted by familiar faces when they step inside the bar.

“I feel like we have good retention with regulars,” said Emily Aponte, a server at Buffalo Billiards for four years. “People feel safe here. People feel comfortable. We have a small staff that rotates the same days, so people know exactly who they’re going to see when they come in.”

Aponte’s connection with regulars is so strong that she makes sure to inform them in advance when she’ll be away, so they’re not surprised by her absence. It’s just one of the many ways she tries to maintain a personal bond with customers.

Part of the reason Buffalo Billiards has a strong following is its ability to offer a fun and affordable night out. The bar offers $4 drafts and $5 mixed drinks during happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The affordable and inviting atmosphere have made the sports bar a popular spot for people looking to unwind, socialize and, of course, play a few rounds of pool.

For some patrons, it’s more than just a place to relax. It’s a mental escape from the stresses of daily life.

“I treat pool like my therapy – straight lines, corners and everything,” said Marriah Bing, an Old City resident and regular at Buffalo Billiards. “It’s like everything that’s going on in my life, so I try to do it twice a week to keep my mind clear.”

She’s not the only one to use pool as an outlet. The bar’s popular pool league offers patrons a chance to sharpen their skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts. It’s become a central part of Buffalo Billiards’ identity, bringing together regulars and newcomers in a friendly, competitive environment.

While Buffalo Billiards has maintained a strong sense of community, that was put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many businesses in the industry, the bar had to navigate extended closures and restrictions. If it wasn’t for a strong relationship with their landlords, things may have turned out differently.

“They were very cool,” Salvatore said. “They didn’t charge us rent when we shut down. That’s one of the main reasons we were able to stay open. And then in early 2021, we reopened, and it was booming right from the jump.”

Despite the hard times, Buffalo Billiards regained its momentum quickly. The strong relationships between staff and customers, coupled with their shared commitment to the bar, allowed the space to bounce back. Familiar faces and a sense of reliability helped reignite the energy that has made the bar a staple in Old City.

Even after facing uncertainties during the pandemic, the bar’s foundation remains the same. With loyal customers and a tight-knit staff, Buffalo Billiards continues to be a second home for many on Chestnut Street.

As the bar moves forward, Salvatore and the team are committed to keeping things the way they’ve always been – consistent, familiar and focused on what matters most: the people.

“Old City is a cool spot,” Salvatore said. “It’s like a melting pot. Whether you go to Drexel, Temple or Penn, you can meet up in Old City. With the universities and young people in the area, they can all come here and meet friends. There’s music, games and everyone’s in a good mood.”