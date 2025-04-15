COO Ken Kaiser to retire at end of fiscal year

The senior vice president and chief operating officer will retire June 30 after 30 years at Temple.

Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Ken Kaiser will step down on June 30, the university announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Kaiser decided to retire due to health complications, Fry wrote. Kaiser was out on extended medical leave earlier this semester.

“The significance of Ken’s departure cannot be overstated,” wrote President John Fry in the message. “Ken has devoted his professional life to this university and in times of challenge, he’s been a constant — a calming force in any storm. His knowledge, leadership and genuine love for this institution have helped Temple thrive and grow, as he always made decisions with the best interests of the university and our students in mind.”

Kaiser has worked across different departments at Temple like institutional advancement, finance and administration and budgeting since he started at the university in 1991.

David Marino, the current vice president for finance and treasury, will serve as interim COO while the university begins a national search for a replacement.

“Before I arrived at Temple, I knew Ken was a respected Philadelphia higher education leader, as his reputation preceded him,” Fry wrote. “In our time working together, he has lived up to every expectation and then some as a trusted colleague and advisor.”