Council: Pass plastic ban

In May, Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents the first district, put forth a bill that would prohibit all retail businesses in Philadelphia from giving customers single-use plastic bags or non-recyclable paper bags.

The bill could be voted on as early as this Thursday and if passed, the measure will take effect 90 days after the bill’s signed.

The Editorial Board hopes the bill will pass because it has great potential. While it might have a small environmental impact, it still has the ability to reduce any amount of litter in the streets around campus and throughout the city.

We commend businesses that already use and promote alternatives to plastic bags and encourage the Temple community take part in reducing how many plastic bags we use. It is important that we look to options, like reusable, tote or canvas bags, as a sustainable financial investment.

The proposed bill is another step toward waste reduction and sustainability, and hopefully, it is not the last one the city proposes.

Editor’s Note: Colin Evans, news editor, contributed reporting to the accompanying news story. He played no part in this editorial.