COVID-19 death toll in the United States rises to 100

The death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. has reached 100 as of Tuesday, CNN reported.

At least 5,587 people in the United States have confirmed cases of the virus, the New York Times reported. As of Monday afternoon, there are 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania according to the state’s department of health. Ten of the cases are in Philadelphia.

What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It causes respiratory illnesses. The disease has since spread to dozens of countries, and on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.



Temple University currently has three cases of COVID-19, The Temple News reported.

What to do if you are sick? Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.

If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.



There are 1,374 COVID-19 cases in New York State, the New York Times reported. Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, said that city residents should prepare for a shelter-in-place order, with an official decision coming in the next 48 hours, the Times reported.