Curing digital depression in a world of technology

As the pressure to stay connected grows, people are learning the value of stepping away from their devices to find peace.

For years, Remington Vaughan felt an irresistible urge to immediately check her Apple Watch every time it buzzed. Whether it was a text, breaking news or just a random alert, she couldn’t look away.

“I realized literally every single time I would get any kind of ping, I had to look at it,” said Vaughan, a sophomore communication studies and film and media arts double major. “It became like this kind of vice.”

For many young adults, the constant buzz of a phone can be a source of anxiety, self-esteem issues and a pressure to be constantly available. Through never-ending notifications, the curated perfection of social media feeds and the fear of missing out, smartphones have quietly ingrained themselves at the root of many people’s mental health. But even as these challenges grow, students like Vaughan are finding meaningful ways to reclaim their peace of mind.

Smartphones have become a seemingly inescapable part of daily life, an essential tool for communication and entertainment. But connectivity comes at a cost. Studies have shown that excessive screen time, particularly on social media platforms, can lead to increased stress, anxiety and even depression.

​A July 2022 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found a significant association between excessive cellphone use and negative effects on physical and mental wellbeing, while a March 2025 study by Talker Research showed 62% of Gen Z and millennial respondents feel in a constant state of worry. These findings suggest that the pressure to stay connected contributes to elevated stress among young adults.

“The internet moves so fast, and I feel like if I log off for even a few days, I miss out on trend cycles and feel out of the loop,” said Meredith Hunter, a senior film and media arts major.

In the age of social media, fear of missing out, or FOMO, has become a defining characteristic of young adulthood. Constant notifications and the relentless stream of content create an environment where people feel the need to stay plugged in 24/7, worried they might miss a trending topic or an important update.

As the pressures of staying connected continue, many individuals have started taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of smartphones on their mental health. For Vaughan, the buzz of their Apple Watch eventually became too much to handle. She decided to give up the watch altogether and scale back on their phone usage after recognizing the toll it was taking.

“I gave up a lot of social media during the pandemic,” Vaughan said. “I gave up Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok – all the apps that I felt I couldn’t pull myself away from.”

Vaughan’s decision to disconnect from some of the most addictive social media platforms reflects a growing trend among young adults who are actively seeking ways to reduce their screen time.

The overwhelming feeling of always being “on” has led some students to reassess their relationship with technology. While it may be difficult to fully disconnect, taking breaks from social media has allowed some individuals to reclaim their mental space and focus on other aspects of life.

“I’ve tried taking up some different hobbies, and I’ve gotten into podcasts and audiobooks as a way to keep in the loop while not scrolling on Instagram or Twitter for hours,” Hunter said.

For others, the key to managing phone use lies in taking intentional breaks from technology. Tyshie Bailey, a security guard at the Howard Gittis Student Center, understands the pressure to stay connected.

Bailey found that periodically disconnecting helps ease some of the stress that comes with constant digital engagement.

“I actually go through a yearly internet detox,” Bailey said. “I do it for a month or at least try to do it for a month to remind myself that I don’t need it.”

Smartphones can have negative impacts, but people are taking action to regain control. Whether through healthy outlets, setting boundaries or internet detoxes, the Temple community is finding ways to navigate the impact technology has on their mental health.

In this digital age, some find that stepping away from technology can be as simple as spending time with loved ones and embracing in-person interactions.

“There’s very much something about being around people, like hanging out with your family and being able to disconnect and fully immerse yourself in conversation with others,” Vaughan said. “I think that’s the best thing anyone can do to get away from their devices.”