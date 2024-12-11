December 11: Big 5 Tournament Recap

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. Women’s basketball won the inaugural women’s Big Five tournament in a 76-62 win against Villanova. Men’s basketball fell 95-65 against Villanova to take 5th place in the Big Five tournament. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Ryan Mack
Ryan Mack
Jaison Nieves
Jaison Nieves
