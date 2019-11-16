Defensive strength helps Temple football win against Tulane

The Owls forced two fumbles and had an interception at the end of the first half.

Temple University football (7-3, 4-2 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Tulane (6-4, 3-3 The AAC) at Lincoln Financial Field, 29-21, on Saturday afternoon.



Redshirt junior defensive end Quincy Roche set an American Athletic Conference record for tackles for loss, finishing with six tackles for loss, three sacks, and 12 total tackles.



Roche has consistently improved and is productive because he works hard, coach Rod Carey said.



“He’s back healthy, you can tell,” Carey said. Roche was injured in Temple’s loss to Southern Methodist (9-1, 5-1 The AAC) on Oct. 19.



“He’s playing at a high level right now and I am happy for him. He’s a kid who kept improving every time we went out to practice,” Carey added.



Roche has learned to take care of his body and has prepared efficiently for games, Carey added.



“It’s a good feeling, maturing as a player I understand I have to get more treatment as the season goes on,” Roche said. “Those are the little things that I try to fix and develop each week.”



Senior linebacker Sam Franklin finished with nine tackles while senior linebacker Shaun Bradley finished with seven.



The Green Wave’s offense was a good unit and they were difficult to stop at times, but the Owls defense made key stops, Bradley said.



The Owls defense allowed 203 yards rushing on 54 attempts, but the secondary held the Green Wave’s offense to 130 passing yards.



Tulane graduate quarterback Justin McMillan was difficult to contain sometimes, and was able to keep plays alive with his legs, Carey said.



The Owls defense created four turnovers and winning the turnover battle was key to victory, Carey added.



At the beginning of the first quarter, Roche forced a fumble and recovered it.



Then, five minutes before the end of the first quarter, redshirt-senior defensive end Dana Levine blocked a kick and recovered the ball.



Before the end of the first half, graduate safety Ayron Monroe had an interception in the end zone.



In the middle of the third quarter, graduate linebacker Chapelle Russell forced a fumble and redshirt-sophomore cornerback Christian Braswell recovered it.



The Owls played sound defense and everyone focused on their role during the game, Bradley said.



Next, Temple will play Cincinnati (8-1, 5-0 The AAC) in Cincinnati Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 23.



The Bearcats are ranked 17 in the AP top 25.

