Department of Public Safety staffing study underway

Healy+, a safety consultancy, is researching DPS and will tentatively release results in the spring.

Safety consultancy agency Healy+ is conducting a staffing study of Temple’s Department of Public Safety and expects to complete it this spring, President John Fry wrote in a statement to all staff and faculty Wednesday day.

The independent staffing study was a recommendation from a 21CP Solutions audit released in April 2023. The recommendation dashboard contains 68 recommendations and sub-recommendations. 30 recommendations are completed and ongoing, 27 are in-progress and 11 are still in the early, recommended phases.

The announcement of the staffing study comes after the Temple University Police Association, Temple University Police Department’s union, criticized DPS for a high patrol officer turnover rate and “deliberately withheld” communication to the community.

Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin has previously stated she would not comment on how many patrol officers are currently on the force until the results of the staffing study are released.

“I won’t make any hypothetical guesses on where we need to be based on our calls for service, the type of work that we do here, the different things that we have to cover,” Griffin said in a Jan. 13 interview with The Temple News. “I’m going to wait until we see what comes back in the independent study.”

Healy+, which advertises “solutions for organizational excellence,” is fronted by Steven Healy, who works closely with the U.S. Department of Education and Justice and is a former leader in public safety at Princeton University, Wellesley College and Syracuse University.

Healy+ offers multiple different services for organization assessments, including bi-dimensional staffing analyses, a campus safety model transition, an interim campus safety leadership program and special investigations into post-action or post-incidents. They also work in Clery Act compliance.

The organization has worked with 279 public institutions, 229 private institutions and a variety of other organizations and governments for consulting and coaching purposes, according to its website.