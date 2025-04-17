Dillon Battie commits to Wichita State

The former Temple Men’s Basketball forward averaged 3.6 points in his 19 games for the Owls this season.

Former Temple forward Dillon Battie has committed to Wichita State, he announced on Instagram Thursday evening. Battie was the second Owl to enter the transfer portal on March 24 and is now the third to commit to a new school, after former guards Quante Berry and Zion Stanford did so earlier this month.

Battie, who was a three-star recruit from Lancaster High School near Dallas, played just a single season on North Broad Street and averaged 3.6 points per game on 68% shooting from the field. He also contributed 1.8 rebounds in his 7.8 minutes per game.

Battie was a part of head coach Adam Fisher’s first recruiting class, which ranked as the best in the American Athletic Conference. He earned AAC freshman of the week on Nov. 15, 2024 after scoring a career-high 16 points against Monmouth on Nov. 8, 2024. He appeared in 19 games and made his first and only start of the season against South Florida on Feb. 26.

All Temple players who have committed to a new school will face the Owls next season, with Battie and Berry transferring to conference foes and Stanford going to Villanova.

There are only two Owls still in the transfer portal who haven’t committed to new schools. The program has not landed a transfer of its own yet this offseason.