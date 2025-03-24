Dillon Battie enters transfer portal

The Temple Men’s Basketball forward enters the portal after just one season with the Owls.

Temple forward Dillon Battie has entered the transfer portal, his agent announced Monday afternoon. He spent just one season on North Broad Street and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Battie was a part of head coach Adam Fisher’s inaugural high school recruiting class last season, signing to play where his father Derrick Battie played from 1992-96. Battie joined forward Babatunde Durodola and guard Aidan Tobiason as part of the top ranked class in the American Athletic Conference.

The Dallas native struggled during his season in the Cherry and White. Battie shot out of the gate, winning AAC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 11. However, his playing time took a dip once conference play started and he finished the season averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Battie becomes the second Owl to enter the transfer portal, following guard Quante Berry who announced his intentions on March 20. Temple will have to dip its toe into the portal to replenish its front court following Battie’s departure and forward Steve Settle III being out of eligibility.