DOCUMENTARY: The Mental Health Initiative

The Temple News spent the last several months putting together a staff-wide special issue to report on the mental health challenges faced by Temple students and those in the community.

This initiative is the result of months of rigorous reporting and conversations. The project began last year when The Temple News received a grant from the Solutions Journalism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONKyKKLQCqoNetwork as part of its Student Media Challenge. That grant helped fund the research, reporting, staffing and print costs to create the initiative.

With more than a dozen stories, this initiative sheds light on the mental health struggles of student athletes, international students, how faculty members are trained to be on the front lines of the mental health crisis, what Temple is doing, how students cope and so much more.

While this initiative isn’t going to single-handedly solve the overarching mental health problem among college students, hopefully it’s a step forward toward that future. We hope this project is a beacon of hope, a resource and a way to let students know that they aren’t alone.

Video shot by Kajsa Morse, Ava Campbell and Jeremy Shover. Edited by Kajsa Morse and Ava Campbell.