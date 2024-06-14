Donald Trump to hold rally at The Liacouras Center

The former president will be on Temple’s campus on June 22 to campaign in North Philadelphia.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at The Liacouras Center on Temple’s Main Campus on June 22 at 7 p.m., according to CNN Correspondent Danny Freeman.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for President of the United States this November, will highlight how Joe Biden’s presidency is “devastating American families” and how “life is more expensive with Biden in office,” according to event organizers.

Doors are expected to open at 3 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m., according to Trump’s website.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the upcoming 2024 Presidential election. Joe Biden won the state’s 20 electoral votes during the 2020 election, a key reason he pulled away with the overall victory. Trump won the commonwealth in 2016 against Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton, paving his way to the presidency.

On May 31, Trump became the first former president convicted of a felony when he was charged on all 34 counts in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to an adult film actor.

The Temple community shared similar stances following Trump’s felony charges, with most agreeing that Trump is unfit to run for President of the United States, The Temple News reported.

In November 2022, Biden and former President Barack Obama joined U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at The Liacouras Center to help boost Shapiro and Fetterman’s campaign.