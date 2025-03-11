Don’t lose control, don’t give him control

A student argues that the greatest power students have during such unprecedented times in America is to keep a level head and turn towards each other.

Currently, everyone in America is experiencing some form of political whiplash.

Executive orders and federal policy changes have caused everyone some level of concern about which direction the country is heading.

Validly so.

During his first 50 days in office, President Donald Trump and the White House have granted clemency to Jan. 6 rioters, barred transgender women from sports, paused federal grants and loans, given billionaire Elon Musk access to the federal payment system and began a trade war with imposed 25% tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico.

Ezra Klein, a columnist for The New York Times, released an audio essay on Feb. 2 titled “Don’t Believe Him,” highlighting the term “muzzle velocity,” or the fast-paced rage bait the Trump administration produces.

This refers to how Trump’s administration produces controversial policies and statements, overwhelming the public with political shocks. The goal isn’t to pass policy but to exhaust opposition, making it harder for critics to focus on one issue long enough to mount effective resistance.

It’s important to recognize that this is more than just politics — it’s a calculated shift toward authoritarianism. Trump and his administration aren’t simply passing policies, they are actively seeking ways to bypass institutional checks, dismantle safeguards and secure an easier, more direct path to power of the American people.

What Trump and his administration are doing could be considered a colonization of hope. However, one point in Klein’s essay struck me. Trump is not gaining loyalty or improving his image. He has the lowest approval rating of any president and is the only one to have disapproval over 50%, according to a January 2025 poll by Gallup.

Similarly, the Department of Government Efficiency — a move pitched to streamline federal operations — has split Republicans. Some see it as a necessary step toward cutting bureaucracy while others worry it consolidates too much power under Trump.

Due to the drastic changes across the country, Americans’ mental health is impacted by the current state of politics. Seventy-seven percent of Americans believe the nation’s future is a significant stress in their life, with U.S. politics being the primary source, according to an October 2024 poll by the American Psychological Association.

Americans are facing unprecedented times, but they don’t stand alone. Nationwide, people feel the effects of a restrictive government infringing on individual freedoms or the increasing costs of groceries. In times of struggle, frustration and tribulation people must turn towards empathy – a lost art in American culture.

There is a grave reality in the state of America today and the conditions many communities must face, but it’s necessary to keep perspective. Students must stand together and find outlets that fuel creative passions, push forth academic innovation and allow freedom of personal expression.

It’s in the greatest interests of the American population to stay focused on Trump’s reality and limited powers. Citizens have to find power in numbers by remaining active, voicing opinions and seeking out justice groups.

So don’t lose control, don’t give him control, because Trump will only gain complete authority over the American people if Americans give in.