Dozens compete in Fall Cornhole Tournament at XFINITY Live! on Sunday

The Philadelphia, Conshy, Delaware and West Chester sports leagues hosted a Fall Cornhole Tournament at XFINITY Live! on Sunday in South Philadelphia. The four-hour competition featured competitive and recreational divisions consisting of 20 two-player teams.

Nick Herceg, the assistant league manager of Philadelphia Sports Leagues, coordinated the event.

“Usually we do one in Wildwood, [New Jersey] every year, but this was just for Sunday fun day,” said Anthony Orlando, 34, a New Jersey resident who made the trip downtown with his teammate Joe McGuigan. Each team was guaranteed a minimum of three matches for the $50 tournament buy-in.

Each division winner scored prizes like trophies, shirts and cash.

“We work together and saw this event, and figured why not?” said Michael Peters, 35, standing next to his coworker, Javier Feliciano, 33. “We’re 2-1 right now, so we’re moving on now to play the ‘Bags of Fury.’”