Drayton hired by Penn State as running backs coach

Penn State has hired former Temple head coach Stan Drayton as its running backs coach, ESPN reported Friday morning.

Drayton served as the Owls’ head coach from 2022-24 where he compiled just a 9-25 record. Drayton was dismissed following Temple’s 18-15 win against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 26. In his nearly three full seasons leading Temple, Drayton never won more than three games in a season and didn’t win a single road game.

Drayton will now return to the position that he used to get his start in coaching. He has been the running backs coach at 12 different colleges before coming to Temple, most recently leading the Texas running backs from 2017-2021. Drayton coached multiple NFL running backs including Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State and Bijan Robinson at Texas. He also had a brief stint in the NFL as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears from 2015-16.

Temple’s run game struggled mightily in Drayton’s three years at the helm. The Owls did not average more than 100 rushing yards per game and had no one rush for more than 700 yards in a season.

Drayton will inherit a running back room at Penn State that features Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton who both rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season.