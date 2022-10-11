Jared Goldberg, a senior political science major, drafted a petition asking Temple University to cancel classes on Election Day as a celebration of civic engagement. Nearly 5,000 people signed the petition urging the university to give students a day off to allow the Temple community the chance to vote in person or work at the polls.

Temple should provide students and employees with a day off to promote civic engagement participation and participation at the polls. Being civically engaged is important because it can allow voters to elect officials with similar political opinions, as all aspects of life are affected by those in government.

Temple claims to uphold the ideals the university was founded on, like promoting service and engagement throughout Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the nation and the world. By voting and volunteering, students and faculty can take an active role in their community.

“There’s a real urgency here to making sure that the voices of our students are loud, and that they can add their voices to the democratic process, and so we should be trying to do whatever we can to make that easier,” said Steve Newman, an English professor who helped Goldberg with his petition efforts.

By canceling classes, students can head to the polls at their convenience and have time to reflect on which candidates they want to vote for. Keeping up with local and state affairs can be difficult because most people focus on national politics or foreign affairs. Many students need additional time to research candidates and current events prior to voting so they make an informed decision.

Americans should better educate themselves about candidates prior to voting as the elections could affect citizens by determining future legislation and funding for specific projects. Voting for candidates with similar views can also help them feel represented.

Voting or volunteering in person can be a social and inspiring activity, said Michael Hagen, a political science professor.

“There is a lot of work to do, and it’s gotten more complicated and more demanding in the past two years,” Hagen said. “So, helping with the polling and the actual conduct of the elections, I think, is one way that people can learn and respect the election process.”

Although mail-in ballots are an alternative to in-person voting, they’re not an excuse for Temple to hold classes on Election Day. Mail-in ballot registration closes on Nov. 1, and ballots need to be submitted by Election Day. If a student forgets to register for a mail-in ballot by the deadline, they can only vote in person.

Philadelphia needs more than 8,500 poll workers to facilitate voting on Election Day, and city poll workers earn anywhere from $180-$205 for the day, BillyPenn reported. Requiring students to attend class on Election Day prevents them from being able to work at the polls, lowering the number of workers needed.

To be a poll worker, Pennsylvania residents can submit an interest form on Pennsylvania’s election and voter information website. Students can also volunteer with organizations like Rock the Vote, which works to get young people to vote.

“On Election Day, I’m at the polls, behind the desk, making sure voters are getting their ballot and that the rules are followed,” Newman said. “I would love our students to have the chance to participate as fully as possible in that process.”

Treating Election Day as a university-wide holiday will prompt students to recognize its importance and make time to show up to vote at the polls.

It’s Temple’s responsibility to give students the opportunity to vote in person, educate themselves on candidates and work at the polls. By encouraging engagement in civic duty, Temple can help better its community and its students’ daily lives.