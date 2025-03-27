Elijah Gray enters transfer portal

The former Fordham transfer averaged nine points in his only season at Temple.

Temple Men’s Basketball forward Elijah Gray has entered the transfer portal, Jake Lieberman reported Thursday afternoon. Gray spent just one season on North Broad Street after transferring from Fordham last offseason.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound forward averaged nine points coming off the bench for the Owls this past season. He was a key piece in Temple’s bench depth that helped it notch 17 regular-season wins for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Gray transferred to Temple after two seasons with the Rams, where he averaged 8.4 points in the 2023-24 season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. Temple is now losing three players from its frontcourt this offseason following the departure of Gray and forward Dillon Battie and forward Steve Settle graduating.

Temple is now down to just four players on scholarship in forwards Babatunde Durodola and Mohamed Kieta and guards Aiden Tobiason and Jameel Brown. The Owls are bringing in two players in its high school recruiting class but will have to go into the portal to round out its roster.