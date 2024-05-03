Elijah Gray transfers to Temple

The six-foot-eight rising junior has at least two years of eligibility and becomes the fourth player to announce their commitment to Temple out of the transfer portal in the last week.

Former Fordham forward Elijah Gray will transfer to Temple, he announced on his social media on Friday.

The six-foot-eight, 220-pound rising junior joins the Owls with at least two years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons for the Rams. He is the fourth transfer to announce their decision to come to North Broad Street.

Gray started nine games for Fordham last season but appeared in 32. He averaged more than eight points and nearly four rebounds per game while leading Fordham in free throw percentage. He shot 42 percent from the field and about 29 percent from three.

He will join Steve Settle III and incoming freshman Dillon Battie as the only players on the 2024-25 roster listed in the frontcourt, providing more size in the wake of Sam Hofman’s graduation this year.

The Owls have refurbished their roster since losing Hysier Miller, Jahlil White and Jordan Riley to the transfer portal. Head coach Adam Fisher brought in guards Jamal Mashburn Jr., Lynn Greer III and Jameel Brown from the portal and have more open scholarship spots on the roster. They will need to add to the frontcourt before the summer is finished, but Gray has the potential to be a solid addition to the lineup.