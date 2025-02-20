Expelled fraternity brother waves right to preliminary hearing

Nguyen, a former brother of Delta Chi Psi, could face multiple years in prison or a fine up to $5,000 if convicted for charges of invasion of privacy.

Updated Feb. 19 at 10:18 p.m. EST.

Michael Nguyen, a former member of Temple’s chapter of the Delta Chi Psi fraternity, waived his right to hold a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning after being charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy. He has been set on a $25,000 unsecured bail and could face multiple years in prison for the charge.

Nguyen is being accused of placing hidden cameras in the Delta Chi Psi house’s bathroom and recording his fraternity brothers and others, according to the fraternity’s social media statement.

Nguyen is charged under Title 18, §7507.1 (a.1) meaning that there were separate violations of victims recorded without their consent on more than one occasion under the same or similar circumstances, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statutes.

With multiple violations, the crime is a second degree misdemeanor which can result in up to two years in prison, a fine up to $5,000 or both penalties, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statutes. When multiplied to eight counts, the violation could result in up to 16 years in prison.

He was arrested on Jan. 21, three months after three different parties filed individual police reports on Nov. 22, 2024.

All of the apparent witnesses in the case and Nguyen, alongside his attorney, were present. His formal arraignment is scheduled for March 5 at 11 a.m. at the Philadelphia Municipal Court near City Hall, according to his court docket.

The judge, Karen Yvette Simmons, carried out the preliminary hearing. At the beginning of this hearing, Simmons addressed Ngyuen, emphasizing the consequences of these allegations if Ngyuen were to be found guilty.

Nguyen was scheduled to graduate this upcoming spring.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Nguyen pleaded not guilty. It has since been corrected.