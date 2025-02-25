Faculty union recovers $350,000 following contract enforcement process

The union initially accused the university of violating their agreed upon contract in December 2024.

The Temple Association of University Professionals recovered about $350,000 after taking action in contract enforcement against the university, the union wrote in a statement on social media Tuesday.

The union announced they initiated the process in December 2024 after accusing Temple of violating their newly signed agreement. The alleged violations included incorrect pay for some adjuncts ranked higher than instructor, refusing to apply a $10,000 across-the-board raise agreed upon in negotiations and delaying multi-semester sessions for adjuncts, The Temple News reported.

The recovered $350,000 includes $500 per credit-hour bonuses for adjunct faculty who taught during Summer 2024 and pay increases for members of TAUP’s collective bargaining unit. The agreement also stipulates that adjuncts eligible for multi-semester appointments will find out their next appointment this semester.

Despite TAUP’s claims, Temple’s Vice President for Human Resources Sharon Boyle said there were no direct contract violations. Instead, some agreements in the contract had to be discussed by both sides before they were implemented.

“After any contract is negotiated, especially a contract that’s taken as long as TAUP’s did to negotiate, there are always items that the parties have to kind of go back and say, ‘We are looking at it this way, how are you looking at it?’” Boyle said.

Temple and TAUP will now hold monthly contract compliance meetings to ensure that all issues from this resolution will be implemented and other issues are addressed.

The union encouraged all members to reach out if they encounter any contract issues.

“These victories were only possible because TAUP members stayed vigilant, spoke up, and took action,” the union wrote. “The fight doesn’t stop here. We won these battles because we acted swiftly and stood together – now we must keep that momentum going.”

Evelyn Blower contributed reporting.