Fall fun at the Sanctuary Farm’s Harvest Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 5, people from all across Philadelphia filled the blocks of 24th and Berks to enjoy the festivities of Sanctuary Farm’s Harvest Festival during a sunny fall afternoon. Giddy children ran to the goats as they arrived while their parents attempted to contain them. No matter their age, there was something for everyone to do at the festival.

This annual harvest festival was hosted on Sanctuary Farm’s property and included scarecrow making, face painting, free food, goats and many more activities. The festival garnered an audience of all ages from infants to senior citizens. There was a DJ and plenty of volunteers helping out at the event.

Volunteer (far right) shows attendees how to play the drums. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Sanctuary Farm serves the North West Philadelphia community with a free produce stand, which serves around 100 people each week. They also host gardening and cooking education classes for people in the community and children’s programming in the summer.

Two attendees chat In the middle of one of Sanctuary Farm’s plots of growing produce. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“I’ve been doing work in communities, living on the margins for years, and just kind of got frustrated with my patients not having access to what they needed to live a healthy life,” said Andrea Vettori, a nurse practitioner and founder of Sanctuary Farm. “Places to gather like this, fresh produce, education, farming, gardening, being out in nature in and of itself, is so healing.”

Two guests are taught to make apple cider by a volunteer (right). | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

There were also organizations at the festival including The Food Trust, a nonprofit that focuses on helping people gain access to healthy and nutritional food. Sanctuary Farm partners with their nutrition navigator, an upcoming online map designed to help people find food education programs. All of the organizations at The Harvest Festival were connected to serving underprivileged communities.

A volunteer DJ plays music for attendees. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“We’re at this specific event because it actually gives you a lot of opportunities to get healthy and to provide areas to get healthier access to foods and just to get into farming and a healthier lifestyle,” said Kelly O’Brien, an intern at the American Heart Association.

Guests of the Harvest Festival finish crafting a scarecrow. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The inclusion of educational resources and fun activities shows the true essence of Sanctuary Farm.

“The festival has grown out of both celebrating our harvest, but more importantly, celebrating our neighbors who have welcomed us here and have allowed us to grow here,” said Jane Seaburg, volunteer staff member for Sanctuary Farm.